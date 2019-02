Miami Heat star Chris Bosh is making power moves off the basketball court. He launched a new line of neck ties with Armstrong & Wilson. The line is called, “Mr. Nice Tie.” Reportedly, Bosh came up with the idea after losing a game. Good for him! There is life and money to be made after basketball!

Chris Bosh Launches “Mr. Nice Tie” was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

April Watts Posted September 15, 2014

Also On Magic 95.9: