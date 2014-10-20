CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Gabrielle Union Show Us How To Werk A Leather Miniskirt For Fall

gabrielle-union-def-jam-30th-anniversary-concert-hello-beautiful

Gabrielle Union is making head-to-toe leather cool again. The “Being Mary Jane” star stepped out to Def Jam’s 30th Anniversary concert in an understated yet sexy leather look. The new Mrs. Wade paired a cream leather jacket with a quilted sweater, a leather mini skirt and black leather ankle boots. She finished the look with a quilted black bag and a soft purple lip.

MUST READ: FAB FINDS: Show Your Sleeves In Fall’s Hottest Coat Trend

A leather miniskirt is that one wardrobe staple that never goes out of style yet it’s hard sometimes to know how to style it. Take a cue from Gabrielle Union and add some contrast. She goes for a top in a contrasting hue (white) and material (knits). Still unsure of how to style your leather skirt? Check out these three options we found online.

Look #1: Concert // Ann Taylor skirt / Steve Madden boots

Layer a Miss Selfridge jacket over a Carven sweatshirt and an Ann Taylor skirt. Finish the look with Steve Madden boots, a Karen Walker clutch and a Missguided hat.

Get The Look: Gabrielle Union

 

Look #2: Movies // Warehouse skirt / Dr. Martens boots

Pair a Burberry jacket with a J. Crew shirt, a Private Party tank and a Warehouse skirt. Round out your look with Dr. Martens boots and an Express handbag.

Get The Look: Gabrielle Union

 

Look #3: Date // Madewell skirt / ASOS pumps

Style a Madewell skirt with a Topshop sweater, River Island jacket and ASOS pumps. Bring the look together with Vita Fede earrings, a Dorothy Perkins clutch and Gucci lipstick.

Get The Look: Gabrielle Union

 

 

-Jessica C. Andrews of Glamazonsblog.com. Follow me @Ms_Andrews

Coat Check: How To Find The Perfect Coat For Your Body Type

Beauty Treats: Enter To Win This IMAN DEJA VU Makeup Compact [GIVEAWAY]

GET THE LOOK: Gabrielle Union Show Us How To Werk A Leather Miniskirt For Fall

fashion , gabrielle union

