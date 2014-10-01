President Obama, VIPs Bring a Glittering Close To CBCF’s Big Week

This year’s Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Phoenix Awards Dinner kicked off a night in Washington, D.C. to be remembered. The festivities began on Sept. 27 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, where President Barack Obama hailed departing attorney general Eric Holder and encouraged Black voters to participate in the 2014 midterm elections (and quipped that if the gala “wasn’t black-tie, I would have worn my tan suit.”)

During the award ceremony emceed by Judge Greg Mathis and Sheryl Lee Ralph, honors were given to Radio One founder and chairperson Cathy Hughes, former Essence chief editor Susan Taylor, boxing great Muhammad Ali and Dr. Robert L. Wright.

The evening’s festivities culminated with celebrations all over Washington, D.C., including the Radio One after-party for Hughes, featuring performers Chrisette Michele and El DeBarge.

