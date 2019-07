D.L. and crew breaks down what can happen when Jodeci’s “Feenin’” goes horribly wrong!

https://r1magicbaltimore.files.wordpress.com/2015/02/dlhspromofor2-20-15.mp3

For more of the D.L. Hughley Show, click here.

Hey Now! I’m Maileka, the Producer of The DLHS! You can follow me on twitter @MailekaFlippen.