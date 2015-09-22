CLOSE
National
Home

“General Hospital” Actress Forced To Apologize After Slamming Viola Davis’ Historic Emmy Speech

Leave a comment

67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Show

Hate and racism come in all shapes and sizes.

After Viola Davis won the Emmy for her role as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder last night, she was bombarded with love, but from others, the reaction was not as rosy.

Viola used her platform to let people know that after 67 years of Emmys, she was not taking being the first Black actress to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama lightly. She quoted Harriet Tubman, a role she’s taken up for an HBO biopic, and said that Black actresses need more opportunity.

“The only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity. You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there,” she said.

These comments didn’t sit well with many. One actress in particular, General Hospital‘s Nancy Lee Grahn, took to Twitter to send some praise – laced with a bit of racism and hate.

She tweeted:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nancy kept going, saying the Emmys were not the place to take a stance against racial discrimination.

“Im a f–king actress for 40 yrs. None of us get respect or opportunity we deserve. Emmys not venue 4 racial opportunity. ALL women belittled.”

After feeling the wrath of Twitter, Grahn changed her tune:

“I apologize for my earlier tweets and now realize I need to check my own privilege. My intention was not to take this historic and important moment from Viola Davis or other women of color but I realize that my intention doesn’t matter here because that is what I ended up doing. I learned a lot tonight and I admit that there are still some things I don’t understand but I am trying to and will let this be a learning experience for me.”

Do you think she was out of line?

SOURCE: Twitter, Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Black Women Ruled The 2015 Emmy Awards

RED CARPET RECAP: 2015 Emmy Awards

2015 Emmy Awards: A List Of The Night’s Big Winners

this_permalink = “http://newsone.com/category/nation/&#8221;; this_site = “http://newsone.com&#8221;;http://newsone.com//embed/playlist/4091784View gallery

“General Hospital” Actress Forced To Apologize After Slamming Viola Davis’ Historic Emmy Speech was originally published on newsone.com

2015 Emmys , Black actresses , Emmys , How To Get Away With Murder , HTGAWM , Nancy Lee Grahn , Race , racism , Twitter , Viola Davis

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Charged With Homicide For Accidentally Shooting The…

The jokes truly write themselves, even during tragedies. A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after accidentally shooting…
07.29.19
Coroner Ruled A Man Stabbed Multiple Times Died…

Ray Anthony Neal, 61, was discovered dead on Saturday July, 20 by his sister Michelle Smalls. He was reportedly stabbed…
07.29.19
Frat Suspends White MAGA Bros For Racist Photo…

A trio of white students from the University of Mississippi has been suspended by their fraternity after a photo of…
07.29.19
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close