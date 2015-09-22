“General Hospital” Actress Forced To Apologize After Slamming Viola Davis’ Historic Emmy Speech

Hate and racism come in all shapes and sizes.

After Viola Davis won the Emmy for her role as Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder last night, she was bombarded with love, but from others, the reaction was not as rosy.

Viola used her platform to let people know that after 67 years of Emmys, she was not taking being the first Black actress to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama lightly. She quoted Harriet Tubman, a role she’s taken up for an HBO biopic, and said that Black actresses need more opportunity.

“The only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity. You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there,” she said.

These comments didn’t sit well with many. One actress in particular, General Hospital‘s Nancy Lee Grahn, took to Twitter to send some praise – laced with a bit of racism and hate.

She tweeted:

I wish I loved #ViolaDavis Speech, but I thought she should have let @shondarhimes write it. #Emmys — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) September 21, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nancy kept going, saying the Emmys were not the place to take a stance against racial discrimination.

“Im a f–king actress for 40 yrs. None of us get respect or opportunity we deserve. Emmys not venue 4 racial opportunity. ALL women belittled.”

After feeling the wrath of Twitter, Grahn changed her tune:

“I apologize for my earlier tweets and now realize I need to check my own privilege. My intention was not to take this historic and important moment from Viola Davis or other women of color but I realize that my intention doesn’t matter here because that is what I ended up doing. I learned a lot tonight and I admit that there are still some things I don’t understand but I am trying to and will let this be a learning experience for me.”

Do you think she was out of line?

SOURCE: Twitter, Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

