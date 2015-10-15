CLOSE
Ava DuVernay Slays The Cover Of ELLE Magazine; Talks New Documentary with Venus Williams

We're SO here for the director looking like a goddess!

Instagram Photo

Ava DuVernay is about to break the internet with her stunning cover of Elle Magazine. The publication recognized her as one of the “most important directors of her generation.”

Inside the publication, the Golden Globe nominee talks about her upcoming documentary, Venus vs. Venus which chronicles the rise of fellow Compton native, Venus Williams.

Beyond being a champion on the court, Serena’s big sister has also fought for equal compensation for women athletes. “It was fascinating to really explore Venus Williams as the first of her kind, the first to break down the wall—so young, so graceful, so gracious, so at the top of her game” said Ava.

Ava also gives insight on creating her Oscar award winning Civil Rights piece, Selma. “It was important to me when I took over the film and rewrote the script that there were those silences and spaces where these icons are being people.”

Rapper and actor Common shared his experience working with the visionary, “[She] created an environment where we felt like we were doing something with a higher purpose.”

We can’t wait to read the full article when the November issue hits newsstands on October 20th.

Instagram Photo

Ava DuVernay Slays The Cover Of ELLE Magazine; Talks New Documentary with Venus Williams

