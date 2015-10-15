Ava DuVernay Slays The Cover Of ELLE Magazine; Talks New Documentary with Venus Williams

Ava DuVernay is about to break the internet with her stunning cover of Elle Magazine. The publication recognized her as one of the “most important directors of her generation.”

Inside the publication, the Golden Globe nominee talks about her upcoming documentary, Venus vs. Venus which chronicles the rise of fellow Compton native, Venus Williams.

Beyond being a champion on the court, Serena’s big sister has also fought for equal compensation for women athletes. “It was fascinating to really explore Venus Williams as the first of her kind, the first to break down the wall—so young, so graceful, so gracious, so at the top of her game” said Ava.

Ava also gives insight on creating her Oscar award winning Civil Rights piece, Selma. “It was important to me when I took over the film and rewrote the script that there were those silences and spaces where these icons are being people.”

Rapper and actor Common shared his experience working with the visionary, “[She] created an environment where we felt like we were doing something with a higher purpose.”

We can’t wait to read the full article when the November issue hits newsstands on October 20th.

RELATED STORIES:

Ava Duvernay, Yolanda Adams & More Stars Share What They’re ‘Lovin’ At McDonald’s 365 Black Awards

Common Set To Produce Black Coming-Of-Age Drama For Showtime

GET THE LOOK: Ava DuVernay Proves You Can Wear a Maxi Skirt For Every Occasion

15 photos Launch gallery jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2819145”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery-long-banner2819145″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[728,90]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2819145″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”728×90″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery-long-banner2819145” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); 15 Times Ava DuVernay Proved She's A Budding Fashion Icon 1 of 15 1. 2015 Oscars Ava DuVernay was on trend for the Academy Awards in the night's biggest color: baby blue. She wore an ethereal light gown with embellishment on the neckline and flared sleeves. 2 of 15 2. Essence Women in Hollywood Luncheon The "Selma" director often embraces vibrant prints like this paisley green dress she wore to Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon. 3 of 15 3. Selma Berlin Premiere The Long Beach native wowed at the Selma Berlin premiere in a weeping ball gown with a black, white and red printed skirt and a black cape draped over her shoulders. 4 of 15 4. Selma Screening at the AFI Fest The "Middle of Nowhere" director looked as stylish as ever in a printed long-sleeve midi dress at the Selma screening at the AFI Fest. 5 of 15 5. 46th NAACP Image Awards Always ready to make a bold statement on the red carpet, Ava dazzled in a silver long sleeve gown with a cascading hem at the 46th NAACP Image Awards. 6 of 15 6. Palm Springs Film Festival Awards Gala Ms. DuVernay loves to show off her gorgeous figure in a Carmen Marc Valvo fitted gown a the 26th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala. 7 of 15 7. Palm Springs Festival Opening Gala She continued her trend of voluminous ball gowns in a metallic printed dress and cream cardigan at the Palm Springs Film Festival opening ceremony. 8 of 15 8. The Contenders Deadline Event The UCLA grad had fun mixing prints at the Contenders Deadline Event, pairing a black and white stripe skirt with a floral print top. 9 of 15 9. Film Independent Spirit Awards Ava stole the show at the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards in a spectacular colorful ball gown paired with a purple blazer. 10 of 15 10. ICG Publicists Awards The first black director nominated for a Golden Globe award, Ava played up her love of color with a printed dress and matching pumps. 11 of 15 11. Selma European Premiere When Ava wants to stun on the red carpet, she goes for a sweeping silhouette and a muted color palette like her stunning black and beige gown at the Selma European premiere. 12 of 15 12. Selma Berlin Photocall Even at her more casual red carpet events, the accomplished director doesn't shy away from flared silhouettes or prints. She rocked both at the Selma Berlin photocall with a blue, white and black patterned pleated skirt. 13 of 15 13. Selma New York Premiere The former publicist turned heads on the red carpet at the Selma New York premiere in a red fitted floor-length gown and her signature updo. 14 of 15 14. Ebony Magazine 2014 Power 100 List Celebration A fan of retro silhouettes, Ava's full black skirt and soft beige blouse look was an homage to the '50s at the Ebony Magazine 2014 Power 100 List Celebration. 15 of 15 15. "Selma" And The Legends Who Paved The Way Gala Never one to shy away from color, Ava embraced purple, pink, white and black hues in her look for the "Selma" And The Legends Who Paved The Way Gala in California. Skip ad jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-inner-gallery2819145”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”inner-gallery2819145″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-inner-gallery2819145″,”targets”:{“pos”:”inner-gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-inner-gallery2819145” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } ); Continue reading Ava DuVernay Slays The Cover Of ELLE Magazine; Talks New Documentary with Venus Williams 15 Times Ava DuVernay Proved She's A Budding Fashion Icon jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery2819145”, function() { googletag.cmd.push( function() { var slot = {“name”:”gallery2819145″,”path”:”/4052/hb.home”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery2819145″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}}; var gptSlot; gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot( slot.path, slot.sizes, slot.div ) .addService( googletag.pubads() ) .addService( googletag.companionAds() ); /** * Add targeting data. */ _.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); /** * Add the page/slot targeting data. */ ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name; _.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) { gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target ) } ); googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery2819145” ); renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot; }); } );

Ava DuVernay Slays The Cover Of ELLE Magazine; Talks New Documentary with Venus Williams was originally published on hellobeautiful.com