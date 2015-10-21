CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Reveals The Real Reason Why He Quit Football

Leave a comment

Instagram Photo

At the top of the year, Cordell Broadus, the son of rapper Snoop Dogg, revealed that he had signed on to play college football at UCLA.

Later on in the year, there was a plot twist, as the 18-year-old football superstar quit the team, and decided to pursue a regular education at the prestigious university.

Since then, supporters have had an impression as to the reason for him giving the opportunity and sport up, but never knew the back story.

It turns out that Cordell had been playing football in order to please his veteran rapper father. In a new Instagram post, in honor of his dad’s birthday, Cordell wrote about giving up the sport, stating, “I played football for my father because I thought that was the only way he would love me & be apart of my life. It took me 12 years to realize he loves Cordell Broadus the person not Cordell Broadus the football player. The best day of my life was when I heard those exact words; I love you dad hope you have a great birthday.”

We’re glad to see a father-son duo that is so supportive of one another, and we hope to see Cordell succeed in any endeavor he chooses.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

9 photos Launch gallery

Snoop Dogg Through The Ages For Vice Mag (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Reveals The Real Reason Why He Quit Football

Snoop Dogg Through The Ages For Vice Mag (PHOTOS)

jQuery( document ).on( “refresh-div-gpt-gallery4115683”, function() {

googletag.cmd.push( function() {

var slot = {“name”:”gallery4115683″,”path”:”/4052/ione.globalgrind”,”sizes”:[[300,250]],”div”:”div-gpt-gallery4115683″,”targets”:{“pos”:”gallery”,”sz”:”300×250″}};

var gptSlot;

gptSlot = googletag.defineSlot(

slot.path,

slot.sizes,

slot.div

)

.addService( googletag.pubads() )

.addService( googletag.companionAds() );

/**

* Add targeting data.

*/

_.each( slot.targets, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

/**

* Add the page/slot targeting data.

*/

ionegpt.attrs[‘position’] = slot.name;

_.each( ionegpt.attrs, function( target, key ) {

gptSlot.setTargeting( key, target )

} );

googletag.display( “div-gpt-gallery4115683” );

renderedGptSlots[ slot.div ] = gptSlot;

});

} );

Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus, Reveals The Real Reason Why He Quit Football was originally published on globalgrind.com

Cordell Broadus , Football , Snoop Dogg , UCLA

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
A Trip To The Motherland Inspired This Model…

"There were many factors that went into it but that was kind of the main decision being on my own,…
07.16.19
Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya To Host Their NYFW…

The TommyNow collection will derive inspiration from great performers on the Apollo stage like Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Ella Fitzgerald…
07.16.19
Black Doctor Told To Cover Up ‘Revealing Outfit’…

Dr. Latisha "Tisha" Rowe stressed she wants an explanation and a dress code policy that is applied to everyone, regardless…
07.16.19
Four Years Without Sandy: What Sandra Bland Taught…

In the wake of intense violence nationwide, we must decide now if we are going to allow systemic violence against…
07.16.19
New York Mets Great Dwight Gooden Arrested For…

Dwight Gooden, a standout player for the New York Mets, famously battled cocaine and alcohol addiction during and well after…
07.15.19
BET Founder Bob Johnson Praises Trump (Again), Says…

Brotha what?
07.15.19
Das Racist: Republicans Caught Darkening Colin Kaepernick Photo

The Grand Old Party is back to their old tricks again. They were caught using their Photoshop skills for not…
07.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close