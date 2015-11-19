Ingredients
- 1/4 cup chopped pecans
- 3 cups cake flour
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 3 tablespoons orange juice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Bassman's Top 5 Holiday Dessert Recipes
Pecan Sour Cream Pound Cake Recipe was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com