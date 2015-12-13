Rose Siggins, an actress who appeared on the hit show American Horror Story: Freak Show, passed away early Saturday morning at the age of 43. According to reports, she died after having kidney stone surgery.

Siggins was born with sacral agenesis, a rare genetic disorder and suffered from kidney and pancreas problems her entire life. Though she had to have her legs amputated by the age of 2, the actress became the first woman with sacral agenesis to ever carry and give birth to a child. Siggins leaves behind 2 children.

May she rest in peace.

Missed Beyonce on the big screen? The queen will be making an appearance before you know it.

The Grammy-winning singer will officially be a part of Bradley Cooper‘s directorial debut, a remake of the film A Star is Born. Bey has already begun taking acting lessons to prepare for the role. Will you be tuning in?

Tyrese and Rev. Run are getting ready to discuss relationships in an all-new talk show titled It’s Not You, It’s Men.

The show, which will be airing on OWN, will show both musicians diving deep into the complexities of being in a relationship. The show will premier on January 23rd and is scheduled to have Marlon Wayans, Jordin Sparks, and more as guests.

Stay tuned.

SOURCE: Essence, Page Six, People | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

“American Horror Story” Actress Rose Siggins Dead At 43, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Maria Mora Posted December 13, 2015

Also On Magic 95.9: