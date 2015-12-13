CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

“American Horror Story” Actress Rose Siggins Dead At 43, & More

Leave a comment

'American Horror Story: Freak Show' - Los Angeles Premiere

Rose Siggins, an actress who appeared on the hit show American Horror Story: Freak Show, passed away early Saturday morning at the age of 43. According to reports, she died after having kidney stone surgery.

Siggins was born with sacral agenesis, a rare genetic disorder and suffered from kidney and pancreas problems her entire life. Though she had to have her legs amputated by the age of 2, the actress became the first woman with sacral agenesis to ever carry and give birth to a child. Siggins leaves behind 2 children.

May she rest in peace.

Beyonce - 2015 Made In America festival

Missed Beyonce on the big screen? The queen will be making an appearance before you know it.

The Grammy-winning singer will officially be a part of Bradley Cooper‘s directorial debut, a remake of the film A Star is Born. Bey has already begun taking acting lessons to prepare for the role. Will you be tuning in?

Fame & Philanthropy Post-Oscar Party Benefiting The Community Inspiring Today's Youth, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, And The Compound Foundation

Tyrese and Rev. Run are getting ready to discuss relationships in an all-new talk show titled It’s Not You, It’s Men.

The show, which will be airing on OWN, will show both musicians diving deep into the complexities of being in a relationship. The show will premier on January 23rd and is scheduled to have Marlon WayansJordin Sparks, and more as guests.

Stay tuned.

SOURCE: Essence, Page Six, People | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

“American Horror Story” Actress Rose Siggins Dead At 43, & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Beyonce , Rev. Run , Rose Siggins , tyrese

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close