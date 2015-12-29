CLOSE
Madonna’s Son Wants Out, Leaves To Live With His Father

Rocco made a break for his father Guy Ritchie in London.

Madonna

Madonna‘s son Rocco – pictured above in the green shirt – no longer wants to live with his mother or travel with her on the road.

Rocco, 15, was miserable with his mom while he was dragged around the world during Madonna’s recent tour. TMZ reports a source saying, “There were horrible, full-blown fights with screaming and crying.”

It all came to a head in Stockholm, when Rocco made a break for his father Guy Ritchie in London while the charter plane was waiting for him. Eventually he came back, but he still wants off Madonna’s tour. Says the site:

Things deteriorated during the London shows in December. Rocco told his dad he couldn’t handle it anymore … he couldn’t take the traveling and the fights. Our sources say Rocco told Guy he felt like Madonna treated him more like a trophy than a son.

Rocco has been ordered to return to NYC for a court hearing, where he is believed to tell the judge he thinks his mother is jealous of him wanting to live a stable life with his father in London.

It will be interesting to see what the judge decides knowing Rocco’s wishes.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Splash

Madonna’s Son Wants Out, Leaves To Live With His Father was originally published on globalgrind.com

Guy Ritchie , Madonna , Rocco , Tour

