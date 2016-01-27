Ammon Bundy, the leader of a home-spun “militia” that has occupied Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge for close to a month, was finally arrested on Tuesday and one of his followers were killed.

No, the arrest didn’t happen after the Feds closed in on the Refuge with rubber bullets, tear gas, sonic grenades and other militarized weapons. It happened during a traffic stop, during which at least eight of Bundy’s followers were detained.

Note, detained, as in “inconvenienced.” Not “arrested,” as in criminalized.

No details have been given on the deceased, other than he was the subject of a “probable cause arrest.”

Read more at CNN.

RELATED: “If Force Is Used Against Us, We Would Defend Ourselves:” Armed Group Occupies Federal Building Over Rancher Dispute, Law Enforcement Slow To Respond

Ammon Bundy: Oregon’s #VanillaIsis Leader Arrested, Follower Killed During Traffic Stop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9: