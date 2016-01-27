CLOSE
National
Home

Ammon Bundy: Oregon’s #VanillaIsis Leader Arrested, Follower Killed During Traffic Stop

Leave a comment
Anti-Government Protestors Occupy National Wildlife Refuge In Oregon

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Ammon Bundy, the leader of a home-spun “militia” that has occupied Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge for close to a month, was finally arrested on Tuesday and one of his followers were killed.

No, the arrest didn’t happen after the Feds closed in on the Refuge with rubber bullets, tear gas, sonic grenades and other militarized weapons. It happened during a traffic stop, during which at least eight of Bundy’s followers were detained.

Note, detained, as in “inconvenienced.” Not “arrested,” as in criminalized.

No details have been given on the deceased, other than he was the subject of a “probable cause arrest.”

Read more at CNN.

RELATED: “If Force Is Used Against Us, We Would Defend Ourselves:” Armed Group Occupies Federal Building Over Rancher Dispute, Law Enforcement Slow To Respond

Ammon Bundy: Oregon’s #VanillaIsis Leader Arrested, Follower Killed During Traffic Stop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ammon Bundy , Malheur National Wildlife Refuge , Oregon , Vanilla Isis

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close