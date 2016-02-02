Crazy things happen in the wee hours of the morning. What you’re looking at is not Photoshopped; Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian have taken the selfie of the year.

The Sister Code actress and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star posed for a selfie together that is breaking the internet. Kim posted the pic on Twitter with the caption, “Tea anyone.”

Amber put the photo on Instagram as well. It would appear Kanye’s ex and his wife met up at Ace of Diamonds in Los Angeles, where Amber was spotted with Blac Chyna.

Does this mean that Kim is team #BlacRob?

TMZ got scoop about how the meeting actually happened:

Our Amber sources say Kim called her Monday afternoon and asked to meet at Kris Jenner’s house early that evening. Amber accepted the invite, and the 2 hashed things out. We’re told after a long conversation they’re both good with each other.

Amber and Blac Chyna were posted up at the strip joint together and one eyewitness said it was a sight to see.

I'm in the middle of all this teaaaaaaa… Just left of AOD Kim and Amber though I can NOTTTTTT — Jacklyn Sweet (@iam_JackieSweet) February 2, 2016

Kanye West might really be a prophet because he has the kind of love that turns exes into best friends.

With all the turmoil going on between Amber and Kanye and Wiz and Rob and the sisters, the selfie comes at a very interesting time indeed.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Instagram

Amber Rose & Kim Kardashian Meet Face To Face At The Strip Club was originally published on globalgrind.com