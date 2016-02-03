Extra Butter: Should Jason Sudeikis Wear Black History Month Jordans To The Oscars?

Find out his answer below.

| 02.03.16
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Jason Sudeikis made headlines by rocking Jordans to the Golden Globe Awards last month.

“I did it for the Golden Globes because my lady (Olivia Wilde) was presenting, but she’s nominated (for an Oscar) this year, so I gotta wear my Sunday best,” he revealed.

It’s pretty well-known that Jason is a fan of Jordans and owns numerous pairs, so when he spoke with us to promote his new movie Race, in which he plays Larry Snyder – the man who coaches Jesse Owens all the way to the Olympics in Germany – we had a request for him.

In the heat of the entire #OscarsSoWhite controversy, would Jason Sudeikis consider wearing a pair of newly released 2016 Black History Month Jordans to the Oscars?

Find out his answer above.

Race is in theaters February 19, 2016.

Extra Butter: Should Jason Sudeikis Wear Black History Month Jordans To The Oscars? was originally published on globalgrind.com

extra butter , Jason Sudeikis , Jordans , nike , Race , Sneakers

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close