Golden Brooks Keeps It Classy After Being Passed Up For Role

UPN Prime Time 2002-2003 Upfront Party

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

It’s no secret that Hollywood is small. But Black Hollywood is even smaller.

For Fox’s new Lethal Weapon comedy series Girlfriends star Golden Brooks lost the role to fellow Girlfriends actress Keesha Sharp. Deadline reported the news, saying the decision was made after the project’s table read.

The new television series is being directed by McG and will star Damon Wayans Sr.

Its premise is a Texas cop and former Navy SEAL Martin Riggs (Clayne Crawford) who suffers the loss of his wife and baby, and moves to Los Angeles to start anew. There, he is partnered with LAPD detective Roger Murtaugh (Wayans), who, having recently suffered a “minor” heart attack, must avoid stress in his life. Sharp will play Roger’s hardworking, perceptive and loving wife Trish.

In the classic film that the show is based off of, the role of Trish was played by Darlene Love and Roger by Danny Glover.

Sharp, who currently plays Johnny Cochran’s (Courtney B. Vance) wife in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, expressed her excitement for getting the role on Twitter saying, “Excited to join “Lethal Weapon” as the wife to Damon Wayans, Sr. (Det. Murtaugh)! #Grateful #Blessed”

 

 

In response to the job loss, Brooks was very classy about the change. Posting a photo to Instagram with a coffee mug that said: “If your plans don’t work out, don’t worry, God has better ones.”

Honestly, knowing how chemistry reads go with fellow co-stars, this was probably just a decision based on the read. We’re glad everyone is being classy about it and moving on— because in Hollywood you never know which way the casting win will blow.

Either way, a talented Black actress got a role.

Golden Brooks Keeps It Classy After Being Passed Up For Role was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

