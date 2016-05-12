CLOSE
About Damn Time: Ciara Joins IMG Models

There is fashion slayage in Ciara’s future.
The singer announced via Instagram that she will be joining the IMG Models family and is “looking forward to the journey ahead.”
Ciara has really stepped up her fashion game in the past year. From rounds at Paris Fashion Week to attending exclusive “it” bag openings and managing to get herself on multiple covers with no album pending, it’s no surprise to see her pursue a career in modeling.
The 30-year-old mother of one certainly has the genes for the job and is joining the board with other notable beautiful celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kate Moss, Gisele Bündchen, Karlie Kloss and Ashley Graham.
This isn’t a huge shift because she’s just moving over from William Morris Endeavor, which represented the singer for all her entertainment endeavors. They will still represent her for music. IMG is under the WME umbrella and will manage all her modeling, fashion, and beauty deals.

This has been a year of fashion for Ciara. She has been featured on covers such as Essence, Shape, and L’Uomo Vogue. She was the model for the Fall 2015 Roberto Cavalli ad, in addition to serving as an ambassador for Topshop and Coach.

About Damn Time: Ciara Joins IMG Models was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

