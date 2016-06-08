[Photos] Every Time 50 Cent And His Adorable Son Were Twins

Between the spiffy suits, furrowed brows, and mean-mugging, we can barely tell the difference between little Sire Jackson and his dad, 50 Cent.

In fact, the two are so much alike, in looks and attitude, that it’s uncanny not only for us, but for Sire’s mom Daphne Joy. She posted a photo of their little boss being the tough guy he is and we can only imagine that he got the overprotective behavior displayed from his pops, who by the way, took notice and cheered his little man on.

Low key, Sire is one of the cutest, flyest kids in the game. So we thought we’d put the spotlight on him for a second. Here is every time Little 50 and Big 50 were twins. Enjoy.

PHOTO CREDIT: Splash News, Instagram

