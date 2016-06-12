Malia Obama Is Officially A High School Graduate!

The Commander in Chief, President Barack Obama is first and foremost a husband and a proud poppa. America’s first black president took time from his intense job to watch his eldest baby girl graduate from high school on Friday (June 10), and it proved to be an emotional experience.

“Malia’s school asked if I wanted to speak at commencement and I said no,” Obama told Gayle King for CBS News. “I’m going to be wearing dark glasses… and I’m going to cry.”

Malia Obama graduated from high school today pic.twitter.com/IaCuCwEjbq — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) June 10, 2016

Wearing sunglasses, as promised, President Obama watched Malia cross the stage to receive her diploma at Sidwell Friends School. The gracious young lady will be taking a year off before attending Harvard University in the fall of 2017.

As noted by Vibe, Malia was one of 127 graduates at the prestigious Washington, D.C. school. They also note that the first family did their best to maintain a low-key vibe, but this year’s commencement ceremony still had to be adjusted to accommodate such important attendees.

Next on the graduation list is 15-year-old Sasha Obama who also attends Sidwell Friends as a sophomore.

Love watching these girls grown up!

