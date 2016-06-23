CLOSE
National
Home

WATCH: Wisconsin Police Knee, Punch, & Taser 18-Year-Old Teen During Arrest

Witnesses captured video of a tense police confrontation outside a Taco Bell.

Leave a comment

A tense police confrontation was caught on camera between an 18-year-old Wisconsin teen and two police officers on Tuesday.

Authorities say they were called to a local Taco Bell in Madison, Wisconsin, where they allegedly found Genele Laird yielding a knife, KABC reports.

Laird, they say, was at the restaurant to retrieve her cell phone from an employee who had stolen it.

When the video begins, Laird is handcuffed, but after a series of struggles, officers begin kicking her and bring her down to the ground, where they can be seen punching her. One officer then uses a Taser in the side and in the leg.

Laird screams in pain as she is tasered multiple times. Officers then cover her head with a spit mask and put her in the back of a patrol car. An internal investigation is being conducted at this time, police say.

SOURCES: KABC | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Death Caught On Camera

NYPD Failed To Give Dying Black Man CPR For 10 Minutes, Video Shows

WATCH: Wisconsin Police Knee, Punch, & Taser 18-Year-Old Teen During Arrest was originally published on newsone.com

blacks and police brutality , Police brutality , taser , violence , Wisconsin

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close