WATCH: Wisconsin Police Knee, Punch, & Taser 18-Year-Old Teen During Arrest

A tense police confrontation was caught on camera between an 18-year-old Wisconsin teen and two police officers on Tuesday.

Authorities say they were called to a local Taco Bell in Madison, Wisconsin, where they allegedly found Genele Laird yielding a knife, KABC reports.

Laird, they say, was at the restaurant to retrieve her cell phone from an employee who had stolen it.

When the video begins, Laird is handcuffed, but after a series of struggles, officers begin kicking her and bring her down to the ground, where they can be seen punching her. One officer then uses a Taser in the side and in the leg.

Laird screams in pain as she is tasered multiple times. Officers then cover her head with a spit mask and put her in the back of a patrol car. An internal investigation is being conducted at this time, police say.

