Tweet Confirms Upcoming Gospel Album

via GospelGoodies.com

Earlier this year after a 10-year hiatus, Tweet released a soulful album titled after her birth name, ‘Charlene.’ In it, her gospel roots are evident. It even features an inspirational track called “I Was Created For This.”

“As a consumer and an artist, I found that I was falling out of music, so I went back to the basics,” she said once during a press conference. “[Listeners] will find out what inspired me to do music in the beginning. My gospel roots. You’ll hear all that on Charlene.”

And she recently revealed that she’s actually working on a gospel album during the 2016 Essence Festival in New Orleans. 

The exciting news comes just a few short weeks after the debut of her feature on her eOne label-mate Jonathan McReynolds’ Sessions EP.

Tweet Confirms Upcoming Gospel Album was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Gospel Album , tweet

