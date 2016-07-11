Tweet Confirms Upcoming Gospel Album

via GospelGoodies.com:
Earlier this year after a 10-year hiatus, Tweet released a soulful album titled after her birth name, ‘Charlene.’ In it, her gospel roots are evident. It even features an inspirational track called “I Was Created For This.”
“As a consumer and an artist, I found that I was falling out of music, so I went back to the basics,” she said once during a press conference. “[Listeners] will find out what inspired me to do music in the beginning. My gospel roots. You’ll hear all that on Charlene.”
And she recently revealed that she’s actually working on a gospel album during the 2016 Essence Festival in New Orleans.
The exciting news comes just a few short weeks after the debut of her feature on her eOne label-mate Jonathan McReynolds’ Sessions EP.
