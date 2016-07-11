via GospelGoodies.com:

Earlier this year after a 10-year hiatus, Tweet released a soulful album titled after her birth name, ‘Charlene.’ In it, her gospel roots are evident. It even features an inspirational track called “I Was Created For This.”

“As a consumer and an artist, I found that I was falling out of music, so I went back to the basics,” she said once during a press conference. “[Listeners] will find out what inspired me to do music in the beginning. My gospel roots. You’ll hear all that on Charlene.”

And she recently revealed that she’s actually working on a gospel album during the 2016 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

The exciting news comes just a few short weeks after the debut of her feature on her eOne label-mate Jonathan McReynolds’ Sessions EP.

RELATED: Chrisette Michele Breaks Down Gospel Music On ‘Milestone’ R&B Album [Exclusive Video]

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following 15 photos Launch gallery 22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following 1. Jonathan McReynolds Source:Getty 1 of 15 2. Livre Source:Getty 2 of 15 3. Casey J Source:Getty 3 of 15 4. Jekalyn Carr Source:Getty 4 of 15 5. Joshua Rogers Source:Getty Images 5 of 15 6. Briana Babineaux Source:Radio One Inc. 6 of 15 7. Geoffrey Golden Source:yaves praise unplugged Geoffrey Golden 7 of 15 8. Kierra Sheard Source:iOne 8 of 15 9. Dathan Thigpen Source:Getty 9 of 15 10. Tim Bowman Jr. Source:Getty 10 of 15 11. Christon Gray Source:Getty 11 of 15 12. Travis Greene Source:promo 12 of 15 13. Alexis Spight Source:eOne Nashville 13 of 15 14. Jor'dan Armstrong Source:Getty 14 of 15 15. Clifton Ross III Source:Clifton Ross III 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading 22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following 22 Gospel Millennials You Should Be Following

Tweet Confirms Upcoming Gospel Album was originally published on praisebaltimore.com