BruceBruce Talks Donald Trump, Olympic Swimmers and Sexcapades With The Kardashians [Exclusive Video]

Exclusive Interviews
| 08.19.16
April Watts was broadcasting her show live from a back-to-school drive at Walmart when Bruce Bruce popped up to talk about a few current events.

Press play up top to hear his most honest and funny thoughts on the 2016 presidential election, Ryan Lochte’s lie and The Game’s song claiming he slept with the Kardashian sisters.

april watts , Bruce Bruce , comedy , Interview

