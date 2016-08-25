CLOSE
“Braxton Family Values” Finale Sneak Peek: It’s Everyone VS. Tamar…Again

The Braxtons are ending their fifth season with another argument about Tamar.

Tamar Braxton is having a very rough week…actually she’s having a rough year. By now, you’ve no doubt heard the recent rumors regarding her and her husband/manager Vince, but as seen on tonight’s season finale of Braxton Family Values, Tamar also has to deal with all of her sisters ganging up on her once again.

The season five finale of WE TV’s hit series Braxton Family Values is finally here, but according to the previews not much has changed, as it seems that once again, like every season prior, it’s all of the Braxton sisters versus the baby of the bunch Tamar.

This particular argument is mostly between Tamar and oldest sister Toni over Tamar’s attitude. TooFab has all the details regarding tonight’s episode and what fans can expect to see.

Via TooFab:

In a sneak peek at tonight’s season finale of “Braxton Family Values,” tensions boil over during what should be a fun slumber party between mother and daughters at Toni Braxton’s home.

“We’ve been having a really great day talking about what it’s been like to work with each other while filming the show,” Toni says in the video confessional, setting the scene. “Unfortunately there’s some negative energy and I don’t want this day to go off the rails right now.”

We then see Braxton playing cards with sisters Tamar, Towanda, Traci, Trina and mom Evelyn … a game that takes a turn for the worse when Tamar starts talking about how the show has changed each of their lives.

You can check out the sneak peek of tonight’s finale episode HERE:

 

“Braxton Family Values” Finale Sneak Peek: It’s Everyone VS. Tamar…Again was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

