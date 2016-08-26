K. Michelle has always been an open book, but when it comes to her new relationship, the star has kept everything under wraps.
According to reports, K’s boo is Dr. Kastan Sims, a general dentist from her hometown in Memphis. The two reportedly met and fell in love in Nashville, Tennessee.
View this post on Instagram
I Think I've Been Gone way to long 😍💁 #DrSims #Kmichelle #mitv . . . #Loveandhiphop #lovehiphop #loveandhiphopnewyork #loveandhiphopny #loveandhiphopnyc #lhhny #lhhnyc #lhhnewyork #lhh #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #ny #lovehiphopnewyork #lovehiphopny #loveandhiphopatlanta #loveandhiphopatl #lhhatl #lhhatlanta #loveandhiphop #atlanta #vh1 #lovehiphophollywood
Although the singer has yet to officially reveal the identity of her new lover, she’s been gushing about him for months.
While performing at Atlanta’s FOX theater earlier this month, K revealed to the audience that she’s finally leaving the “bad boys” alone and has found the perfect man. She ended her raving by stating she and Dr. Sims “are about to start a family.”
Source: Bossip | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- K. Michelle’s Mystery Boyfriend Finally Revealed
- Faizon Love Blames Katt Williams’ Bizarre Behavior On Being Gay
- Aretha Franklin’s Health Is Affecting Her Business
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
K. Michelle’s Mystery Boyfriend Finally Revealed was originally published on globalgrind.com