WTF: Faizon Love Blames Katt Williams’ Bizarre Behavior On Being Gay

You won't believe what he has to say.

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Couples Retreat' - Arrivals

It’s a comedian’s nature to make fun of colleagues, but Faizon Love just took his banter to another level.

The actor has a long history of beef with Katt Williams and is now making some serious accusations about the star. Faizon stopped by The Tom Joyner Morning Show on Thursday and revealed what he thinks about Katt’s recent, bizarre behavior:

“I actually feel sorry for him sometimes because, like I said before, I don’t think he’s living his true destiny. He’s living this fake gangster. I think these burst outs come when a gay man doesn’t want to be gay.”

Katt was most recently arrested for allegedly punching a woman in an L.A.-area restaurant – just the latest in a string of violent outbursts from the comedian.

Check out Faizon’s full interview above.

WTF: Faizon Love Blames Katt Williams’ Bizarre Behavior On Being Gay was originally published on globalgrind.com

