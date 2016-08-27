Oprah Winfrey is out there reminding folks that the “Over 50 Crowd” is still getting it in.

The mastermind behind the OWN network and producer of Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar,” said that the way the sex scenes were shot for their new show definitely inspired her in real life.

“Her sex scenes look damn sexy,” Winfrey recently told Entertainment Weekly about the first time she and longtime friend Gayle King watched the episodes of the show that debuts on September 6 and 7.

“You want to be that person,” she says. “It hits a sensual nerve. He is unhooking her bra, and you’re like, woah! I’m like, ‘I’m going to get Stedman [Graham] to unhook my bra and see what happens. Put your hand in my panty hose and let’s see what happens,’” the 62-year-old Oscar-nominee said.

Winfrey said there was one scene–with Timon Kyle Durrett who picks up Dawn-Lyen Gardner to have sex by their pool—that really had her and King feeling a way.

“God, I wish somebody would pick me up like that,” King said. To which Winfrey replied laughing, ‘[Stedman’d] probably hurt his back and fall into the pool. And that would ruin the scene.”

Hilarious and cute, especially given that Winfrey and Graham really are the epitome of Black Love, having been together for three decades. It’s encouraging to see that their fire is still burning high after all those years.

BEAUTIES, what do you think? Is this TMI or is it good for older women to be open about their sex lives?

SEE ALSO:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

‘It Hit A Sensual Nerve!’ Oprah On How ‘Queen Sugar’ Inspired Her Own Sex Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com