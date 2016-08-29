Don Cheadle Calls Donald Trump A ‘POS’

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been offensively pandering to Black America for the last couple of weeks to rally their votes. His pathetic attempt to gain traction among people of color has rubbed most of America the wrong way, including actor Don Cheadle.

The ‘House OF Lies’ star vented on Twitter to the candidate after Trump made asinine comments regarding the death of NBA star Dwyane Wade‘s cousin in Chicago.

You are truly a POS https://t.co/cyTwxgxwDh — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 27, 2016

Sorry. I misspelled "die in a grease fire." https://t.co/16K2iq1pF4 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 27, 2016

Thanks for saying what we pretty much all feel at this point.

Beyonce, Jay-Z & More Pose In Power Black Couple Photo

The MTV VMA’s drew in a high-profile crowd to celebrate music, showmanship, and love.

Five billion dollar power couples were captured enjoying the moment in some post-show activities.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cassie & Diddy & Lauren Branche & Steve Stoute were all smiles for this candid photo:

That’s one expensive photo.

SEE ALSO:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Don Cheadle Calls Donald Trump A ‘POS’;Black Power Couples Take Picture & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com