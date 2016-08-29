CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Don Cheadle Calls Donald Trump A ‘POS’;Black Power Couples Take Picture & More…

Don Cheadle is not here for Donald Trumps piss-poor attempt at attracting African American voters.

Leave a comment

Don Cheadle Calls Donald Trump A ‘POS’

Actor Don Cheadle Promoting Film Iron Man 3

Source: Colin McConnell / Getty

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has been offensively pandering to Black America for the last couple of weeks to rally their votes. His pathetic attempt to gain traction among people of color has rubbed most of America the wrong way, including actor Don Cheadle.

The ‘House OF Lies’ star vented on Twitter to the candidate after Trump made asinine comments regarding the death of NBA star Dwyane Wades cousin in Chicago.

Thanks for saying what we pretty much all feel at this point.

 

Beyonce, Jay-Z & More Pose In Power Black Couple Photo

2016 NBA Finals - Game Six

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

The MTV VMA’s drew in a high-profile crowd to celebrate music, showmanship, and love.

Five billion dollar power couples were captured enjoying the moment in some post-show activities.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Cassie & Diddy & Lauren Branche & Steve Stoute were all smiles for this candid photo:

That’s one expensive photo.

SEE ALSO:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Sasha And Malia Obama Are The Perfect Examples Of #BlackGirlMagic
12 photos

Don Cheadle Calls Donald Trump A ‘POS’;Black Power Couples Take Picture & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close