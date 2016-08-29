LaTavia Roberson Shares A Tragic Update On Her Health

Just one month after reports surfaced that LaTavia Roberson was hospitalized and in critical condition after dealing with severe complications related to her second pregnancy — things took a turn for the worse for the R&B diva.

The former Destiny’s Child singer took to Instagram to announce the sad news that she lost her baby while hospitalized. She wrote, “I was, in fact, in the hospital. And during that time, unfortunately, I lost my daughter but MY GOD never makes mistakes. Thank you for your ongoing prayers!”

Our prayers are with LaTavia and her family at this time.

