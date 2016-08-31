Mary J. Blige is dusting off her acting chops and returning to the small screen in a huge way.

According to reports, the Grammy-winning singer is set to guest star on the upcoming third season of ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder. No further information about Blige’s character or plot line has been released yet, but Viola Davis did reveal that season three features a new mystery “and it’s going to be presented very quickly in the first episode,” so maybe her character kicks off the drama this season.

MJB has been slowly transitioning herself from the Queen of R&B to a triple threat performer with her acting gigs. She recently starred in the The Wiz Live! on NBC, a role that earned her a Critics’ Choice TV Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series.

Catch Mary J. Blige on season 3 of Shonda Rhimes’ How to Get Away with Murder on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SOURCE: Deadline | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram

Mary J. Blige Lands New Role On A Hit Television Show was originally published on globalgrind.com