Are Faith Evans and Stevie J Dating? Photos That Make You Go ‘Hmm…’

Faith Evans has been hanging around Stevie J a lot lately. That could be one of two reasons: The current Bad Boy Reunion Tour or a relationship.
Instagram screams “relationship.”
Faith posted a picture with Stevie captured “Well I guess it’s Ooouuu…,” which could mean anything – like, secret’s out.
The two may be working on a project together, but in another picture, Stevie writes, “I brag different.”
