Are Faith Evans and Stevie J Dating? Photos That Make You Go ‘Hmm…’

Have fun on tour! @therealfaithevans

Faith Evans has been hanging around Stevie J a lot lately. That could be one of two reasons: The current Bad Boy Reunion Tour or a relationship.

Instagram screams “relationship.”

Faith posted a picture with Stevie captured “Well I guess it’s Ooouuu…,” which could mean anything – like, secret’s out.

 

The two may be working on a project together, but in another picture, Stevie writes, “I brag different.”

 

I brag different!

