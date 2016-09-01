CLOSE
Lil’ Kim & Faith Evans Created A Song Together & We’re Here For It

The two '90s artists collaborated on a song and we can't wait to hear it.

Lil' Kim/ Faith Evans

With their long-standing beef behind them, Lil’ Kim and Faith Evans are moving on to bigger and better things, like making music together. And by the looks of Faith’s Instagram status, the project is going to be dope.

The ladies, who are currently on tour with their Bad Boy family, thanked one another on Instagram, leaving fans craving a sample of the collaboration.

Faith wrote:

Kim reciprocated her gratitude and posted this response:

Now, this is what being a grown woman and supporting your fellow sista is all about. We can’t wait to hear what the duo cooked up in the studio.

