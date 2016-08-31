Kim Kardashian and Kanye West don’t make it to New York a lot, but when they do, they do it with style.

According to reports, the pair is living it up in a $30 million Tribeca penthouse with a private rooftop pool—for free. North and Saint‘s parents are staying at the luxurious pad for more than two months as a base for New York Fashion Week and West’s ‘Saint Pablo’ Tour.

Airbnb gifted the couple with the 7,000 square foot triplex, featuring five bedrooms and five baths, until late October.

All the company wants in exchange is for Kim to post on social media about it, which she’s been doing the entire time…of course.

The penthouse, which is not actually available on Airbnb for us regular folk, is currently for sale for $30 million.

SOURCE: Page Six | PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Getty

Here’s A Look Inside The $30 Million Airbnb KimYe Is Staying In For Free was originally published on globalgrind.com