Great News: Gabby Douglas Is ‘Feeling Much Better’ After Hospital Stay

She's A-OK.

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas missed the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday due to complications with a mouth cyst, but she wants everyone to know she’s well on her way to recovery.

“Hey guys! Just wanted to let you know that I’m doing ok! I had a complication from a prior injury that caused a cyst to grow on a bone in my mouth,” Douglas shared on Instagram. “Got it removed and feeling much better now! Thanks for all your concerns and prayers and HUGE thank you to the doctors that have taken care of me these last four days!”

Although Gabby couldn’t be in attendance, the rest of her Final Five teammates had a ball during Sunday night’s event. The ladies met Beyoncé, and Simone Biles accomplished her goal of getting a selfie with Kim Kardashian.

QUEEN B 😍👑😭❤️

Great News: Gabby Douglas Is ‘Feeling Much Better’ After Hospital Stay was originally published on globalgrind.com

