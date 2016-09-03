Stevie J. Is Heading To Jail For $1 Million In Back Child Support

Steven “Stevie J” Jordan is a man with a seemingly-ever-growing family. He already ha five kids, to be exact, with one more (allegedly) on the way with ex-girlfriend Joseline Hernandez.

But on Thursday, the producer and reality star announced that he’ll be going to jail soon because of a child support case ruling.

“Not playing no games,” he says. “No fakes no phonies real ni**as only. Shout out to my reals ones locked up. #freefaceoff #freecoreyjacobs #freeloon #freedevaloso #Freelenlo bout to do this time starting next week, sum thing light for this child support case. My kids love me & I love them & that’s all that matters. Period. Fake industry ni**as stand clear Danger Zone only! Trust no one.”

In another post he says, “Enjoy life while you can. U.S. Government vs. STEVEN JORDAN @barackobama”

According to Bossip, Stevie J was battling a seven figure sum in back support for his son, now 18, and daughter, 17.

From Bossip:

According to court papers obtained by BOSSIP, Stevie was supposed to pay $8,557 a month for the kids, and as of 2014, owed $1,107,412. The reality star had unsuccessfully tried to apply for “deferred prosecution,” where he’d essentially get off in exchange for him agreeing to certain terms from the government. But lawyers for the feds revealed that the government rejected Stevie’s request, and a judge scheduled it for trial in December.

On a positive note, he and DJ Khaled were recently awarded a BMI for their work on hit song, “All Eyes On You” by Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown and Meek Mill.

Danielle Clark Posted September 3, 2016

