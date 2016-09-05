Malia Obama Makes a Statement About Marijuana Controversy at Made In America

Malia and Sasha Obama were in Philly this weekend for the Made In America festival and the first daughters had social media talking, as usual.

This time it was Malia’s ironic “no smoking” t-shirt that made headlines. The shirt seems to reference the controversy that followed her wild weekend at Lollapalooza in July, where she was seen twerking to Bryson Tiller and smoking something that resembled a joint.

Malia Obama appears to be smoking pot at Lollapalooza https://t.co/dFc50fULLW via @nypost — Judith Miller (@MillerJudithA) August 21, 2016

Concert-goers in Philly also allegedly tried bring Sasha’s wild side out, trying to pass the youngest Obama a bottle despite her Secret Service escorts.

Still can't believe Bruh at Made Im America tried to pass Sasha Obama a bottle of Jameson with secret service lurking — Black Marlins Man (@ampaveli) September 5, 2016

We’re giving that one the side eye, but it looks like the First Daughters were doing nothing but turning up to their faves and helping Beyoncé ring in her birthday.

