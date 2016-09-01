CLOSE
Teaser Trailer For Lifetime's Michel'le Biopic 'Surviving Compton' Is Here

Michel'le is ready for the world to hear her side of the story.

Last year as the world watched Straight Outta Compton break box-office records and become a hit with both fans and critics alike, those who were actually apart of the story were left wondering why much of the story about the physical abuse that N.W.A. member Dr. Dre inflicted upon the women in his past relationships was left out. One of those individuals who suffered abuse at the hands of Dr. Dre was R&B singer Michel’le and now she is ready for the world to see her side of the story in a new biopic for Lifetime.

 

Shortly after the release of Straight Outta Compton, Michel’le stated that she was working on her own biopic, which would tell her story about her relationships with both Dr. Dre and Suge Knight. Well now the movie is all done and Lifetime network has released the first teaser trailer for the film, which will premiere in October.

 

Titled Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Me, the role of Michel’le will be played by Rhyon Nicole Brown from ABC Family’s Lincoln Heights, Curtis Hamilton will play Dr. Dre and R. Marcos Taylor will reprise his role in Straight Outta Compton and play Suge Knight in this film also.

 

You can check out a teaser trailer for Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Me below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BJyP4IOAycP/?taken-by=michellemuzic

 

