Drake keeps coming with hit after hit. And his new video for “Child’s Play” has none other than veteran hottie, Tyra Banks.

The model stars in his 12-minute video as his love interest that’s shocked to find out he’s been cheating… again.

“When I just picked up your phone when you were in the bathroom, I didn’t see all night in the studio,” she catches his previous lie. “Why are you acting like I’m crazy? What do you mean ‘Why am I going through your phone?’?! Your phone is right there. What do you expect?”

The song, featured on his Views album, is a fan favorite because of its ode to the Cheesecake Factory.

“Why you gotta fight with me at Cheesecake,” Drake raps. “You know I love to go there. Say I’m actin’ lightskin, I can’t take you nowhere. This a place for families that drive Camrys and go to Disney. They don’t need to know all of our business.”

Shot in Los Angeles and Houston’s V Live strip club, the cinematic experience is hilarious.

Watch and enjoy, below!

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Drake Casts Tyra Banks As His Love Interest In ‘Child’s Play’ Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com