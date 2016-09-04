CLOSE
Drake Casts Tyra Banks As His Love Interest In ‘Child’s Play’ Video

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Drake keeps coming with hit after hit. And his new video for “Child’s Play” has none other than veteran hottie, Tyra Banks.

The model stars in his 12-minute video as his love interest that’s shocked to find out he’s been cheating… again.

“When I just picked up your phone when you were in the bathroom, I didn’t see all night in the studio,” she catches his previous lie. “Why are you acting like I’m crazy? What do you mean ‘Why am I going through your phone?’?! Your phone is right there. What do you expect?”

The song, featured on his Views album, is a fan favorite because of its ode to the Cheesecake Factory.

“Why you gotta fight with me at Cheesecake,” Drake raps. “You know I love to go there. Say I’m actin’ lightskin, I can’t take you nowhere. This a place for families that drive Camrys and go to Disney. They don’t need to know all of our business.”

Shot in Los Angeles and Houston’s V Live strip club, the cinematic experience is hilarious.

Watch and enjoy, below!

Drake Casts Tyra Banks As His Love Interest In ‘Child’s Play’ Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

