AM BUZZ: Zendaya Racially Profiled; Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out About Lena Dunham & More…

The Disney star claims she was unfairly targeted at a Vons store.

Zendaya Claims She Was Racially Profiled

Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Our favorite woke Disney star documented her uncomfortable experience at a local Vons store. The 20-year-old’s Snapchatted herself when she went to buy gift cards and was treated unfairly.

The actress felt she was being profiled by the store clerks because of her race.

She tells her friend, “I don’t think she was a big fan of our skin color.”

Take a look:

A Vons rep reached out to People and released this statement:

On Wednesday, a rep for the grocery chain addressed the incident in a statement to PEOPLE: “At Vons, we strive to treat each and every customer with the utmost respect. There is a policy that limits gift card purchases using a credit card. Zendaya was able to purchase gift cards up to our limit, and we apologize for any inconvenience or misunderstanding.”

“We respect Zendaya’s voice in the community and similarly are committed to diversity and inclusion,” the statement continued. “Moreover, we understand that race is a sensitive issue in America and view this experience as a reminder that every interaction is an opportunity to treat each customer as we ourselves would like to be treated.”

Odell Beckham Speaks Out About Lena Dunham

LenaOdellSplit

Source: Getty / Getty

TV producer Lena Dunham had the word vomit of the century when she accused NFL star Odell Beckham of not being interested in her during a Met Gala encounter.

She went on to apologize, but the damage had already been done.

Odell finally broke his silence about the situation to Complex, where he simply stated,

“I don’t have enough information to really speak on it. We’ll see what happens from there. I never want any problems with anybody in this world.” 

Word.

AM BUZZ: Zendaya Racially Profiled; Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out About Lena Dunham & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

