Taraji P. Henson Checks 50 Cent Over Vivica A. Fox And ‘Empire’ Comments

Given his track record over the course of his career, it should come as no surprise that 50 Cent apparently still thinks he’s in grade school and continues to lash out and bully others in an attempt to make himself feel better. Whether it’s his constant target Diddy, rival TV show Empire, ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox or if you want to go way back to his days harassing Ja Rule, 50 Cent just refuses to grow up, mind his own business and support others. However this time Cookie Lyon herself, Taraji P. Henson, had enough of 50’s bullying tactics and called him out on it on Instagram.

On Tuesday 50 Cent, attempting to simultaneously bash his ex Vivica A. Fox and the hit series Empire once again, posted a very disrespectful meme that placed her side-by-side a transgendered woman who was previously on the series Botched for bad plastic surgery. He didn’t stop there though, as his caption also took shots at Empire as well.

Taraji P. Henson, like the rest of the Empire cast, generally ignores 50 Cent when he does his “Empire vs. Power” nonsense, but this time she apparently had enough and gave him the classiest read ever. The Root has the details of how it all transpired on Instagram.

Via The Root:

Apparently, 50 Cent still has an ax to grind with Vivica A. Fox when it comes to their failed relationship. Or maybe he’s still butt-hurt over the fact that Fox once insinuated he liked … um … butt play? But either way, he’s not letting her nor his hatred of ‘Empire’ go.

Fox is currently appearing on ‘Empire’ as Cookie’s oldest sister, and 50, of course, is appearing on ‘Power’ as well as on Instagram as an instigator. In his latest Instagram post, the rapper fired shots at Fox and compared her to a woman with horrible plastic surgery results.

You can check out Taraji’s response to 50 Cent in a now deleted Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, Taraji has a lot to celebrate this week. Not only did her exclusive collaboration with MAC Cosmetics drop earlier this week, but she is also on the cover on the latest issue of Redbook magazine looking fabulous. In the cover story, she talks about her painful past and waiting to find love again. Clearly she’s enjoying her success and living her life…something 50 Cent should give a try.

Check out her beautiful cover below:

