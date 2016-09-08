Ashley Nell Tipton is Project Runway Season 15 winner. Since winning the show, the plus-size fashion star continues to break barriers and slay and is now bringing her expertise to JCPenney.

Ashley took over Greenly Square for a New York Fashion Week experience for all! Presenting her collection three times over the day, using well known plus-size models and influencers, it was an experience. JCPenney had a braid bar as well as Sephora to provide ladies with a bold lip. There was a photo booth where you could take photos as well. What a way to let the world know, #HereIAm!

As Ashley’s collection went down the runway, you saw horizontal stripes, crop tops, fun prints, and color…you know, all the things that ‘big girls’ have been falsely told they don’t look good wearing. Well, beauties here is a line that refutes that thought profusely. Ashley spoke exclusively to our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, “I wanted to go against the grain of what people think should be in the plus-size industry. I want to be the person to fill in the gaps and I think I did that with this collection.”

She definitely did.

Speaking with JCPenney CEO Marvin Ellison, he told Hello Beautiful very matter of factly, “We are committed to this.”

JCPenney definitely is with Ashley’s collection offered in 500 stores nationwide. The collection goes up to a size 24 in stores and 30 online. I love the range of sizes to encompass all plus-size fabulousness.

#TeamBeautiful can’t wait to see what’s in store for her next capsule collection!

You can find the Ashley Nell Tipton capsule collection from Boutique+ for JCPenney on JCPenney.com.

Ashley Nell Tipton’s Capsule Collection For JCPenney Dispells Fat Girl Myths was originally published on hellobeautiful.com