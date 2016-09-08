CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Ashley Nell Tipton’s Capsule Collection For JCPenney Dispells Fat Girl Myths

Leave a comment
Ashley Nell Tipton

Source: Kyle Goldberg / Hello Beautiful

Ashley Nell Tipton is Project Runway Season 15 winner. Since winning the show, the plus-size fashion star continues to break barriers and slay and is now bringing her expertise to JCPenney.

Ashley took over Greenly Square for a New York Fashion Week experience for all! Presenting her collection three times over the day, using well known plus-size models and influencers, it was an experience. JCPenney had a braid bar as well as Sephora to provide ladies with a bold lip. There was a photo booth where you could take photos as well. What a way to let the world know, #HereIAm!

As Ashley’s collection went down the runway, you saw horizontal stripes, crop tops, fun prints, and color…you know, all the things that ‘big girls’ have been falsely told they don’t look good wearing. Well, beauties here is a line that refutes that thought profusely. Ashley spoke exclusively to our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, “I wanted to go against the grain of what people think should be in the plus-size industry. I want to be the person to fill in the gaps and I think I did that with this collection.”

Ashley Nell Tipton

Source: Kyle Goldberg / Hello Beautiful / Style & Beatuy Editor Danielle James with Ashley Nell Tipton

She definitely did.

Speaking with JCPenney CEO Marvin Ellison, he told Hello Beautiful very matter of factly, “We are committed to this.”

Ashley Nell Tipton

Source: Kyle Goldberg / Hello Beautiful / Ashley Nell Tipton with JCPenney CEO Marvin Ellison

JCPenney definitely is with Ashley’s collection offered in 500 stores nationwide. The collection goes up to a size 24 in stores and 30 online. I love the range of sizes to encompass all plus-size fabulousness.

#TeamBeautiful can’t wait to see what’s in store for her next capsule collection!

You can find the Ashley Nell Tipton capsule collection from Boutique+ for JCPenney on JCPenney.com.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Celebrating Fashion’s Biggest Supermodels

5 photos Launch gallery

Celebrating Fashion’s Biggest Supermodels

Continue reading Celebrating Fashion’s Biggest Supermodels

Celebrating Fashion’s Biggest Supermodels

Ashley Nell Tipton’s Capsule Collection For JCPenney Dispells Fat Girl Myths was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Ashley Nell Tipton , fashion , jcpenney , plussize , plussize fashion , Project Runway , style

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close