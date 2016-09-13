Atlanta Teacher Dubbed ‘Sexiest Teacher’ On Social Media, Sparks Controversy

Twitter is up and arms about an Atlanta woman who has been dubbed the “sexiest teacher alive” on social media.

Patrice ‘Tricey’ Brown Photos: Atlanta Teacher Goes Viral For Her Instagram Pictures, Sparks Debate About Racy… https://t.co/IbBF9K5xox — Inquisitr News (@theinquisitr) September 12, 2016

Grade School Teacher Tricey Brown Goes Viral on Social Media (Pics-Vids) https://t.co/cZhaLNdi1G pic.twitter.com/AucuA7xPiY — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) September 12, 2016

According to The Root, Patrice “Tricey” Brown has come under fire for wearing form-fitting dresses and jeans when teaching her fourth graders. Detractors are accusing the Alabama State University graduate of not dressing appropriately and distracting the students’ learning process.

my favorite part of the #teacherbae discussion? those saying 3rd grade boys don’t look at their teachers *like that*.” uh, yes they do. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) September 12, 2016

Patrice Brown better stop playing before one of those kids make her the next Mary Kay Letourneau lol — A. Flynn (@ThatGuy_AFlyy) September 12, 2016

@ThatDudeMCFLY I think that is exactly why people are saying it's inappropriate, especially around little boys. But to each their own. — BURGUNDY✨ (@_NatashaMishel) September 12, 2016

However, she does have supporters (outside of thirsty dudes trying to holla’):

This black woman seems so happy & proud of teaching youth but y'all just had to sexualize the situation #teacherbae pic.twitter.com/g6bJkRkhhA — bby tupac. 🍥 (@FrankHoecean) September 12, 2016

The side of #teacherbae the media won't show you pic.twitter.com/XSdDUD2Ug1 — Leo Madara (@ItsLeoJ) September 12, 2016

Is anyone talking about student success in the classroom? #teacherbae — • (@imjustjoshin) September 13, 2016

#teacherbae Is a beautiful woman dressed appropriately for her job… Is she supposed to wear heavyweight sweatsuits everyday??? — The Clutch 1 (@AKidNamedClutch) September 12, 2016

Y'all focused on her body and not the TYPE of teacher she is? If she's a good teacher helping youth grow why y'all sweating her? #teacherbae — Jay Warren βε (@jywrrn) September 12, 2016

And others point out the double standard of it all.

black women w/ curvy bodies are immediately judged and sexualized for something they have no control over #teacherbae — EMMA (@emmakretch) September 12, 2016

The so called #TeacherBae pic is everywhere. I guess society only wants to focus on women in the classroom when it is about their bodies. — Dee | Cookie Monsta (@ByDEEzine) September 12, 2016

BEAUTIES, what do you think? Is her work wardrobe appropriate or is she doing a bit too much?

Kellee Terrell Posted September 12, 2016

