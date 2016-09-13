Sportscaster Jason Whitlock Says Police Brutality Is A “Fad” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 09.13.16
The distain for San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick‘s protest of the national anthem just got another co-signer: Fox Sports commentator Jason Whitlock. On Friday he said Kaepernick “didn’t start a movement. He started a fad.”

Kaepernick has declined to stand during the national anthem. The QB’s stance on the issue has sparked outrage across the U.S. and has polarized sports fans and pundits. And of course it’s riled up police agencies from coast to coast.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said to NFL.com. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Whitlock dismissed the argument, saying that police violence against Americans of color is not as important as the number of murders per capita in the city of Chicago.

He compared the odds of getting killed by police to “getting hit by lightning.”

Not everyone appreciated Whitlock’s hot take. Click on the audio player above to hear D.L.’s response to Whitlock in this exclusive clip from the D.L. Hughley Show. You can also check out Whitlock’s original remarks below.

 

