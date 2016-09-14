CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Student Poets Strike A Chord With Michelle Obama

Tears rolled down Obama's face at readings by the 2016 class of national youth poets.

Leave a comment

Five student poets gave inspirational readings of their work at the White House on Thursday, which struck an emotional chord with First Lady Michelle Obama, The Huffington Post reports.

“If we ever wonder whether what we do makes a difference, it does. Thank you, everyone, for all of this, thank you guys, I’m so proud of you,” Mrs. Obama said, fighting back tears.

The National Student Poets Program recognizes five poets in grades 10 and 11. This year’s class presented poems they wrote to an audience that included the First Lady. Their works covered a range of topics.

Stella Binion, a Chicago native, submitted her acclaimed poem Environmental Racism alongside two other works to earn the national award, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The 17-year-old senior at Walter Payton College Prep told The Tribune that she’s now focusing more on written poetry and less on the spoken word art form with political themes. She won the Midwest region competition to earn the opportunity to present her work to the First Lady.

This is the fifth year of the program, which recognizes young poets from five different regions. Mrs. Obama noted at the event that the program has received more than 70,000 submissions since 2011.

“Just so you know, the competition is fierce, it’s not like you just happened up here, a lot of people have applied over the years,” she stated.

The First Lady praised the young poets for choosing to open up and eloquently sharing their feelings about the world. She said that’s difficult for most teenagers.

SOURCE: Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter | VIDEO: Facebook

SEE ALSO:

Michelle Obama Continues Global Tour To Promote Girls’ Education

Michelle Obama In Harlem To Promote Higher Education During College Signing Day

Student Poets Strike A Chord With Michelle Obama was originally published on newsone.com

michelle obama , poetry , Stella Binion

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close