Boy Bye! Donald Trump Wants To Use ‘Stop-And-Frisk’ Nationally To End Black Crime

Between Don King letting the N-word slip at a recent Donald Trump rally to Trump himself describing Black life in America as some dismal post-apocalyptic existence that only he can fix, it’s clear that whoever is giving the Republican Presidential nominee advice on how to speak to Black folks needs to be fired. STAT.

Case in point, at a “core black issues” town hall hosted by Fox News’ Sean Hannity—Yes, Fox News—the reality star turned politician actually opened his mouth to say that in order to address “Black on Black crime,” he wants to use “stop-and-frisk” on a wider scale.

Huh?

According to The Daily Beast, Trump said “I would do stop-and-frisk. I think you have to,We did it in New York, it worked incredibly well, and you have to be proactive and, you know, you really help people sort of change their mind automatically.”

“In New York City, it was so incredible, the way it worked,” he added.

But here’s the kicker: None of that is actually true.

Studies have shown that stop-and-frisk doesn’t actually make communities of color safer and in 2014 a federal judge labeled it as “unconstitutional.” (The case is still in the appeal process). That and stop-and-frisk is pretty much racial profiling, which is demoralizing to African-Americans and is the opposite policy one should promote if they are trying to reach voters of color.

Just saying.

Twitter, obviously had a field day with this nonsense:

Stop saying that Trump is doing "black outreach" Calling for nationwide stop-and-frisk – ruled unconstitutional! – is not outreach — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 22, 2016

What?–>Donald Trump Embraces Wider Use of Stop-and-Frisk by Police, via @nytimes https://t.co/0JyrhyJh6R — Mike Signorile (@MSignorile) September 22, 2016

Trump wants to Stop and frisk blacks. Deport Hispanics. Profile Muslims. Think about that. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 22, 2016

Please let one of the debate moderators ask Trump the difference between "Stop and Frisk" and "Show me your Papers". pic.twitter.com/KxHaSaLtYR — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) September 22, 2016

Trump called for "stop-and-frisk" nationally — whatever that might even mean — which basically bulldozes 4th Amend protections… — Gene Demby (@GeeDee215) September 21, 2016

Note that Trump isn't proposing national stop-and-frisk to find more bombers. He says it'll lessen crime. That has been widely disproven. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) September 21, 2016

@ajjaffe @maggieNYT Lets have stop and frisk of all Wall Street executives briefcases and laptops to monitor for fraud,start with Trump — Michael P (@PanagosMichael) September 21, 2016

"You ain't shit, you ain't ever been shit, and you ain't ever gonna be shit. Now let me stop and frisk you." — Trump's Black voter outreach https://t.co/yT8YWkyWgJ — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) September 21, 2016

Well at least, Trump has one supporter who believes this “policy” could work to deter crime: Known white supremacist David Duke.

I TOTALLY AGREE: Trump: ‘I Would Do Stop-and-Frisk’ To Lower Crime Rates In Black Community @lagop #LASen https://t.co/ukSLtOmR8z — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) September 22, 2016

Oh, and did we mention that on Tuesday, Trump told a North Carolina crowd, “We’re going to make our country safe again. We’re going to rebuild our inner cities because our African-American communities are absolutely in the worst shape that they’ve ever been in before,” he said. “Ever, ever, ever.”

Ever, ever? Like worse than slavery and Jim Crow? Election Day cannot come soon enough.

Catch this town-hall Hannity episode on Thursday night on Fox News.

RELATED LINKS:

Evening Minute: Don King Drops N-Word While Introducing Donald Trump In Ohio

Janelle Monae And Kerry Washington Read Donald Trump To Shreds

Media Exec Kierna Mayo On Donald Trump: ‘I’m Tired Of Thinking About Him’

Boy Bye! Donald Trump Wants To Use ‘Stop-And-Frisk’ Nationally To End Black Crime was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell Posted September 22, 2016

Also On Magic 95.9: