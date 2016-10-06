Bruce Springsteen has some pretty woke thoughts about people of color and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The rock star recently spoke with Rolling Stone magazine and touched on racial injustice in America, the “moron” who is Donald Trump, and Hillary Clinton‘s potential as possible president of the United States.

“Well, it’s all chickens coming home to roost,” Springsteen said on the topic of Black Lives Matter. “These are issues that have been ignored or hidden, and due to modern technology and the availability of cellphone cameras and constant video feed, these things are coming to the surface….

“Black Lives Matter is a natural outgrowth and response to the injustices that have been occurring for a very long time in the United States” he added, and we couldn’t have said it any better ourselves.

Springsteen didn’t mince words when discussing Trump’s “tragic” campaign for the White House, either:

“The republic is under siege by a moron, basically. The whole thing is tragic,” said Springsteen. He then went on to add, “Without overstating it, it’s a tragedy for our democracy. When you start talking about elections being rigged, you’re pushing people beyond democratic governance. And it’s a very, very dangerous thing to do. Once you let those genies out of the bottle, they don’t go back in so easy, if they go back in at all.”

He thinks Clinton, on the other hand, would make a “very, very good president.” Thoughts?

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SOURCE: Rolling Stone | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

A Rock & Roll Icon Just Pissed Off Conservatives By Standing Up For ‘Black Lives Matter’ was originally published on globalgrind.com