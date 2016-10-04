CLOSE
So Sweet: Watch Toni Braxton’s Two Sons At Her Hospital Bedside

Fox And FX's 2016 Golden Globe Awards Party - Arrivals

Toni Braxton frightened all of her fans and family after news broke that she was hospitalized for lupus complications on Monday. But the Grammy-winning singer is doing much better now. According to her spokesperson, she’s “resting at home and is fine.”

Tamar Braxton took to Instagram to reveal that her big sister is feeling healthier and posted the most adorable video ever of Toni’s sons hugging and squeezing on their mom as she lay in a hospital bed. Tamar wrote, “I absolutely HATE when she is sick. But to God be the Glory!! T, You are home SAFE and We can make you smile even when you’re faking like you feel well enough to laugh at the joke.”

Toni has also been in the news recently for financial troubles. During her 20/20 interview, she revealed that the lupus disease led to her second bankruptcy. Luckily, Ms. Braxton is alive, well, and reportedly ready to get back to work.

She plans on beginning rehearsals for her upcoming tour this week.

So Sweet: Watch Toni Braxton's Two Sons At Her Hospital Bedside

