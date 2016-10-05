Halle Berry is slamming rumors that she hooked up wrestling legend Ric Flair.

On the his radio show earlier this week, Flair claimed that he had sex with Halle in Atlanta right after she divorced David Justice in the ’90s. However, a source closed to Ms. Berry revealed, “There is NO truth to this! Halle has literally never even heard of him let alone met him!!!” They added, “A man doesn’t get to sexualize and lie about a woman he’s never met to better himself or his name. It’s offensive, demeaning and beyond misogynistic.”

“Nature Boy” took to social media to take jabs at the actress, still claiming that he once smashed her. Over the weekend, he posted of video of himself in ATL with the caption, “I was right on Sunday, so I think we all know the Nature Boy ain’t a liar!”

Do you believe Halle Berry or Ric Flair? Check out a clip from the wrestler’s radio show above.

Halle Berry Responds To WWE Wrestler Saying He Had Sex With Her was originally published on globalgrind.com