CLOSE
National
HomeNational

That’s What You Get! Georgia Teacher Fired Over Racist Facebook Comments About First Lady Michelle Obama

Jane Wood Allen described FLOTUS has a "gorilla" and said she was a "disgrace to America." Now, Allen has no job.

Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-WOMEN-OBAMA

Source: AFP / Getty

One of these days, folks are gonna realize that the world — including social media — are always watching. A fact that a Georgia teacher wished she would have been aware before she popped off on Facebook about First Lady Michelle Obama.

According to CBS News, officials with a Georgia school district have fired employee Jane Wood Allen after she described FLOTUS as a gorilla on Facebook. On Monday, Forsyth County Schools issued a statement saying, “Effective Monday, Oct. 3, Jane Wood Allen has been relieved from duty and is no longer an employee of Forsyth County Schools.”

Racism and discrimination are not tolerated in our school district. We are committed to ongoing staff training on the acceptance of all individuals,” they continued.

The firing was a direct result of Allen blasting Mrs. Obama on her Facebook page last week, writing “Poor GorillaHow is she going to function in the real world, by not having all of her luxurious vacations paid for anymore?” Allen also called the first lady a “disgrace to America.”

(Man, the level of blatant disrespect and hatred for the first family is truly astounding.)

And while Allen’s account had been removed, it was too late. Screenshots of her status floated around the Internet which prompted people around the country to contact Forsyth County School authorities and bring the incident to their attention.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that someone has lost their job for making insidious remarks about the first lady. In August after FLOTUS’ speech at the Democratic National Convention, Lisa Greenwood tweeted:“@FLOTUS beautiful?? Seriously she is an ugly black b*tch.”  But, when Greenwood’s employer Home Point Financial became aware of their mortgage loan officer’s comments, she was given the pink slip.

When will people learn? Don’t ever come for FLOTUS. In your life.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!
20 photos

 

That’s What You Get! Georgia Teacher Fired Over Racist Facebook Comments About First Lady Michelle Obama was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Facebook , michelle obama , racism

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close