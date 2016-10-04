That’s What You Get! Georgia Teacher Fired Over Racist Facebook Comments About First Lady Michelle Obama

One of these days, folks are gonna realize that the world — including social media — are always watching. A fact that a Georgia teacher wished she would have been aware before she popped off on Facebook about First Lady Michelle Obama.

According to CBS News, officials with a Georgia school district have fired employee Jane Wood Allen after she described FLOTUS as a gorilla on Facebook. On Monday, Forsyth County Schools issued a statement saying, “Effective Monday, Oct. 3, Jane Wood Allen has been relieved from duty and is no longer an employee of Forsyth County Schools.”

“Racism and discrimination are not tolerated in our school district. We are committed to ongoing staff training on the acceptance of all individuals,” they continued.

The firing was a direct result of Allen blasting Mrs. Obama on her Facebook page last week, writing “Poor Gorilla. How is she going to function in the real world, by not having all of her luxurious vacations paid for anymore?” Allen also called the first lady a “disgrace to America.”

(Man, the level of blatant disrespect and hatred for the first family is truly astounding.)

And while Allen’s account had been removed, it was too late. Screenshots of her status floated around the Internet which prompted people around the country to contact Forsyth County School authorities and bring the incident to their attention.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time that someone has lost their job for making insidious remarks about the first lady. In August after FLOTUS’ speech at the Democratic National Convention, Lisa Greenwood tweeted:“@FLOTUS beautiful?? Seriously she is an ugly black b*tch.” But, when Greenwood’s employer Home Point Financial became aware of their mortgage loan officer’s comments, she was given the pink slip.

When will people learn? Don’t ever come for FLOTUS. In your life.

