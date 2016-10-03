CLOSE
Say A Prayer: Toni Braxton Hospitalized In Serious Condition

Reports say she has complications from lupus.

BET Honors Awards 2016 - Arrivals

Toni Braxton is in our thoughts this afternoon, after reports that the singer is hospitalized in Atlanta for a serious condition stemming from her long battle with lupus.

According to TMZ, Braxton has been in the hospital for four days, and it’s unclear as to whether she drove there or was transported by an ambulance. Her boyfriend Birdman, who was performing in Texas with Jacquees at the time, rushed to be at her side.

Braxton went public with her lupus diagnosis in 2010. Not much else is known at this time but we’re praying for her quick recovery.

SOURCE: TMZ

Say A Prayer: Toni Braxton Hospitalized In Serious Condition

