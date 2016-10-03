Toni Braxton is in our thoughts this afternoon, after reports that the singer is hospitalized in Atlanta for a serious condition stemming from her long battle with lupus.

According to TMZ, Braxton has been in the hospital for four days, and it’s unclear as to whether she drove there or was transported by an ambulance. Her boyfriend Birdman, who was performing in Texas with Jacquees at the time, rushed to be at her side.

Braxton went public with her lupus diagnosis in 2010. Not much else is known at this time but we’re praying for her quick recovery.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SOURCE: TMZ | PHOTO: Getty

Say A Prayer: Toni Braxton Hospitalized In Serious Condition was originally published on globalgrind.com