Here’s Tamera Mowry’s Response To Rumors ‘The Real’ Is About To Be Canceled

Do you believe her?

Rumors have been swirling that daytime talk show The Real is heading for cancellation following Tamar Braxton‘s departure.

Well, co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley took to social media to shut down the rumors by taking the time to classily clap back at a few Instagram commenters. One follower wrote, “How have yall ratings been? #FinnaGetCanceled,” to which she replied, “Gonna stop this rumor right now. lol Actually, we aren’t. That is a rumor.”

Another follower chimed in, “No one appears to love it now.” Always staying positive despite the circumstance, Tamera replied, “I don’t know where you’re looking. Stop focusing on the negative.”

If the former Sister, Sister actress is telling the truth, then where did the subtle shade thrown by Tamar earlier this week come from?

Only time will tell if The Real has been keeping it real.

Here’s Tamera Mowry’s Response To Rumors ‘The Real’ Is About To Be Canceled was originally published on globalgrind.com

