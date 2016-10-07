Rumors have been swirling that daytime talk show The Real is heading for cancellation following Tamar Braxton‘s departure.

Well, co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley took to social media to shut down the rumors by taking the time to classily clap back at a few Instagram commenters. One follower wrote, “How have yall ratings been? #FinnaGetCanceled,” to which she replied, “Gonna stop this rumor right now. lol Actually, we aren’t. That is a rumor.”

Another follower chimed in, “No one appears to love it now.” Always staying positive despite the circumstance, Tamera replied, “I don’t know where you’re looking. Stop focusing on the negative.”

If the former Sister, Sister actress is telling the truth, then where did the subtle shade thrown by Tamar earlier this week come from?

Only time will tell if The Real has been keeping it real.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Here’s Tamera Mowry’s Response To Rumors ‘The Real’ Is About To Be Canceled was originally published on globalgrind.com