Afternoon Minute: “Luke Cage” Star Responds To Criticisms About His White Wife

“Luke Cage” Star Responds To Criticisms About Him Having A White Wife

.@LukeCage star Mike Colter responds to criticism over interracial marriage: "It's way more than skin color" https://t.co/SC6RbjAhjg pic.twitter.com/8LLBVmINfC — theGrio.com (@theGrio) October 9, 2016

Some fans of what’s been dubbed as the “Blackest show” on TV feel a way about “Luke Cage” star Mike Colter being married to a white woman. In a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, the 40-year-old sounded off about the hate he’s been getting around his marriage with his wife Iva of 16 years and how he still has love for Black women.

“I love my [African-American] sisters. People always go, ‘Man that’s his type.’ If somebody caught a sista walking around with a 6’7″ brother, is that her type? Next week you see her walking with a short guy or Spanish guy — do we have to have a type? I’m a human being,” the 40-year-old actor said.

“I look at people for character and what’s inside. Physically — that’s one thing — but you gotta be on the same page. I met my wife when I was struggling in grad school. She stuck with me for 16 years. It’s a long ways! She was with me and she’s held me up many times, and I’ve held her up before.”

He concluded: “People don’t understand [that] when it comes to being with somebody long term, it’s way more than skin color that’s gonna make it work. Love is love.”

Boy Bye! Ben Carson: Trump’s Lewd Tape a Progressive Conspiracy

While it seems as if many Republican leaders are jumping off the “Make America Great Again” ship, Trump can always count on former opponent Ben Carson to always have his back. Even so much so, that Carson is saying that the leaked audio of the GOP presidential nominee saying he can “grab any p–sy he wants” because he is famous. is a liberal conspiracy.

Uh ok Sir.

The surgeon and former GOP presidential primary contender said that despite him being appalled by what Trump said he still believes that the progressives plan to release more damaging material.

“I feel fairly certain that the progressives have had knowledge of this conversation for a long time and dropped it at this point in time in an effort to obscure the release of damaging information about Hillary Clinton and her desire for open borders,” he wrote in an op-ed for The Independent Review.

He added he believes there is more to come.

“I believe that they have more material that they will release periodically up until the election to keep a negative focus on Donald Trump. They do not want to discuss the vital issues that are destroying our nation and the future of our children, because they do not have logical solutions and offer more of the same that has gotten us into this precarious situation.”

Well they don’t call it October Surprise for nothing.

ABC Names Jamila Hunter New Head of Comedy

Jamila Hunter Named Senior Vice President, ABC Comedy https://t.co/fG2R6rQWJj pic.twitter.com/oyt7xqwG7L — Shadow And Act (@shadowandact) October 7, 2016

In more #BlackGirMagic News: ABC has been named Jamila Hunter senior vice president of comedy.

Hunter’s promotion follows the exit of longtime head of comedy Samie Falvey, who recently departed for AwesomenessTV where she is now head of content, says Variety.

“As one of our industry’s most accomplished executives, Jamila has been instrumental in ABC’s comedy resurgence. She brings a unique perspective to this important role, and I’m thrilled to have her leading our efforts,” said ABC Entertainment president, Channing Dungey, Hunter’s boss.

Hunter added: “I’m honored to join Channing’s senior leadership team. Over the years, our network has built a strong comedy brand featuring unique, culturally relevant shows. I’m excited by this new opportunity and looking forward to working with my talented colleagues at ABC as we continue this tradition.”

Over the past five years in her prior position, Hunter has worked on “Black-ish,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” “The Real O’Neals” and Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing.”

Congrats Jamila!

Afternoon Minute: "Luke Cage" Star Responds To Criticisms About His White Wife was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell Posted October 9, 2016

