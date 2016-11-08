CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Watch: North Carolina State Rep. Comes Out As Bisexual Because Of Anti-LGBT Law

The politician could stay quiet no more.

Leave a comment

North Carolina State Representative Cecil Brockman is taking a stand on behalf of the LGBT community.

After his fellow lawmakers supported the HB2 bill, a law that prevents transgender people from using public restrooms that correspond to the gender with which they identify, Brockman decided to come out as bisexual. In a new interview, he makes it clear he will continue to fight for the LGBT community.

From Towleroad:

In an interview with the News & Record, Brockman said, “It was incredibly frustrating to hear people who have very ignorant opinions because very few of those people know a member of the LGBT community.”

He continues, “I’ve heard what people say about LGBT people when they think they’re talking to a room full of straight people. […] The conversations they had on the (House) floor without an LGBT person in the room, versus when there was one were very different. […] It’s important to tell the folks down in Raleigh, you are serving with members of the LGBT community and elected members you serve with can potentially be harmed by your legislation. I hope it opens people’s eyes to realize that the work we do affects real people’s lives.”

His reveal has already made waves:

And Brockman’s newfound openness has already had an impact, as the News & Record notes: When the House was debating whether to include a provision for LGBT students in an anti-bullying bill, Brandon stood up and said, “You’re talking about me.” The provision made it into the bill with a unanimous vote in the House, although it did not survive the Senate.

Brockman adds, “I want people to recognize that members of the LGBT community are your sons and your daughters, your aunts and uncles. You can’t turn away from those members of the community. It’s important for me as a black person to stand up for the black community, as well as stand up for the LGBT community. I’m a part of both communities, and I want to push my community to be more tolerant and accepting.”

Meet the honorable Rep. Cecil Brockman just above and leave your thoughts below.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Watch: North Carolina State Rep. Comes Out As Bisexual Because Of Anti-LGBT Law was originally published on globalgrind.com

Anti-LGBT Law , bisexual , HB2 , LGBT , North Carolina

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close